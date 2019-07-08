Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Now unrestricted free agent
Lyles had his qualifying offer rescinded by the Nuggets on Monday and will now be an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This move was expected after the Nuggets traded for Jerami Grant on Monday to shore up their frontcourt depth, leaving Lyles as the odd man out in Denver. At just 23 years old, Lyles still boasts plenty of potential as a stretch four, but coming off a 2018-19 campaign where he shot just 25.5 percent from behind the arc isn't very encouraging. Regardless, Lyles should still have league-wide interest given his versatility in the frontcourt.
