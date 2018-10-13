Lyles finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 98-93 preseason victory over Chicago.

Lyles played 23 minutes off the bench Friday in what appeared to be somewhat of a regular season dress rehearsal. His is going to be a crucial part of the rotation on a nightly basis and should be able to lead the second unit in scoring with regularity. While his ceiling is capped, he is worth a look in the final rounds of standard leagues depending on who else is available.