Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Plays just 17 minutes in victory

Lyles had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 victory over Milwaukee.

Lyles has been trending down over the past couple of weeks and has seen his minutes dip of late. Paul Millsap (wrist) is due back in about two weeks which will also impact on Lyles' ability to produce. He is still an ok hold but his value is likely going to expire in the coming weeks.