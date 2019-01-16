Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Plays nine minutes in loss
Lyles (wrist) finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.
Lyles returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a wrist injury. However, there were nine Nuggets who earned double-digit minutes in this one, and Lyles wasn't one of them. Lyles has been leapfrogged in the rotation by fellow power forward Juancho Hernangomez, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy value, especially once Gary Harris (hamstring) is healthy.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.