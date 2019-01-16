Lyles (wrist) finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.

Lyles returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a wrist injury. However, there were nine Nuggets who earned double-digit minutes in this one, and Lyles wasn't one of them. Lyles has been leapfrogged in the rotation by fellow power forward Juancho Hernangomez, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy value, especially once Gary Harris (hamstring) is healthy.