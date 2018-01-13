Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Posts 16 points off bench in win

Lyles tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies.

The third-year forward continues to excel in his second-unit role, serving as an above-average source of both scoring and rebounding while seeing no fewer than 26 minutes in his last 11 games. Lyles bounced back from a 25.0 percent shooting effort against the Hawks on Wednesday to eclipse the 50.0 percent mark for the eighth time in the last 10 contests Friday. Lyles' fantasy value figures to remain elevated while Paul Millsap (wrist) remains out, and given his performance over the last month, he's likely to retain a robust bench role even when the latter returns to action.