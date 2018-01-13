Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Posts 16 points off bench in win
Lyles tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies.
The third-year forward continues to excel in his second-unit role, serving as an above-average source of both scoring and rebounding while seeing no fewer than 26 minutes in his last 11 games. Lyles bounced back from a 25.0 percent shooting effort against the Hawks on Wednesday to eclipse the 50.0 percent mark for the eighth time in the last 10 contests Friday. Lyles' fantasy value figures to remain elevated while Paul Millsap (wrist) remains out, and given his performance over the last month, he's likely to retain a robust bench role even when the latter returns to action.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores career-high 26 points in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues thriving on second unit•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...