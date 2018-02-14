Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Pours in 11 points over 17 minutes

Lyles produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.

Lyles had experienced a downturn against the Suns last Saturday, scoring in single digits due to a 3-for-11 shooting night. However, the third-year forward bounced back against the Nuggets to generate his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games, and he's supplemented that production with between six and 10 boards in four contests during that span as well. While his minutes did drop into the teens Tuesday, Lyles is usually the beneficiary of greater playing time, which helps keep his scoring and rebounding contributions at serviceable levels.