Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Questionable vs. Warriors
Lyles (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Lyles has missed the previous two games due to a sprained right wrist. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround; if Lyles remains unavailable, Mason Plumlee and Juancho Hernangomez could see some increased run.
