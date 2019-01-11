Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Questionable with sprained wrist
Lyles is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right wrist.
Lyles emerged from Thursday's game against the Clippers with a sprained hand after playing 22 minutes and posting seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one block. If he ends up sidelined Saturday, Juancho Hernangomez and Mason Plumlee could see more run.
