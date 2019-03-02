Lyles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Lyles is set to miss his fifth-straight game Saturday. He doesn't appear to be overly close to returning to the floor as the Nuggets have continues to opt to rule him out far in advance of tipoff. Look for Juancho Hernangomez and to see a boost in minutes as long as Lyles remains out.