Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Role on downturn
Lyles played 10 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nuggets' 115-108 win over the Knicks, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block.
After averaging 20.4 minutes per game through the Nuggets' first 11 games of December, Lyles has logged just 18 combined over the past two contests. Unsurprisingly, Lyles' declining minutes have coincided with the return of Paul Millsap, who was sidelined for three weeks with a fractured toe before being cleared to play over the weekend in Phoenix. Millsap was eased into the mix with only 14 and 22 minutes in his first two games back from injury, so there's potential for Lyles' role to evaporate further in the contests to come. Additionally, Gary Harris' (hip) return to the action Tuesday following an extended absence along with Will Barton's (groin) impending return could result in Lyles being dropped from the rotation entirely.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Co-leads second unit in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Strong shooting in loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 12 points in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues strong production off bench•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...