Lyles played 10 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Nuggets' 115-108 win over the Knicks, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block.

After averaging 20.4 minutes per game through the Nuggets' first 11 games of December, Lyles has logged just 18 combined over the past two contests. Unsurprisingly, Lyles' declining minutes have coincided with the return of Paul Millsap, who was sidelined for three weeks with a fractured toe before being cleared to play over the weekend in Phoenix. Millsap was eased into the mix with only 14 and 22 minutes in his first two games back from injury, so there's potential for Lyles' role to evaporate further in the contests to come. Additionally, Gary Harris' (hip) return to the action Tuesday following an extended absence along with Will Barton's (groin) impending return could result in Lyles being dropped from the rotation entirely.