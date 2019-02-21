Lyles will not play in Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a left hamstring strain, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It was originally unknown what caused Lyles to be listed as questionable for Friday's game, but it is now revealed that he left Wednesday's practice with a left hamstring strain serious enough to sideline him for at least one game. Juancho Hernangomez is in line to potentially see a larger role off the bench in Lyles' absence Friday.