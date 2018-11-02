Lyles tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 victory over Cleveland.

Lyles was in double-figures again Thursday, helping the Nuggets to a blow-out victory. The nature of the scoreline meant that the allocation of playing time was all over the place and reading into it too much could prove detrimental. Lyles has the ability to score the ball when he is on the floor but his lack of defense means his playing time can be limited depending on the state of the game.