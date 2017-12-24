Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 15 points off bench Saturday

Lyles registered 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Warriors.

The Nuggets, for the most part, stuck to a seven-player rotation against the Warriors, which benefitted Lyles, who saw 29 minutes of action Saturday. He converted half of his opportunities into points, which is just about his season average. Lyles' minutes have fluctuated throughout the season, but his floor is high enough where he should continue to put up consistent numbers off the bench for the Nuggets.