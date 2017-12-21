Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 15 points
Lyles scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Minnesota.
Aside from one start in between, Lyles has been an effective scorer in his last five games from the Denver bench. Averaging 18.8 points, the forward is shooting an extremely efficient 62.2 percent on 10.6 shots per game over this span. As a result, Lyles is becoming a solid source of bench scoring for the Nuggets.
