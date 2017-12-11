Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 25 points in loss
Lyles finished with 25 points 9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 loss to Indiana.
Lyles turned in a gem Sunday, scoring a career-high 25 points in the process. He most certainly flashed his upside, as he saw additional run due to the lingering injury to Nikola Jokic. He has had some nice games since Jokic went down but has also added some duds. He is worth a look if you are after some short-term value, but will likely regress upon Jokic's return.
