Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores career-high 26 points in Friday's win
Lyles collected 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win versus the Jazz.
Lyles finished with a career high in scoring while filling up the box score off the bench. That's 10 straight showings in which the 22-year-old power forward has managed double figures, this after accumulating only seven such performances through his first 23 appearances in 2017-18. Lyles has also topped 20 points four times in the last month while averaging 6.9 boards and 2.2 threes over the last 17 tilts, and his minutes have skyrocketed since the beginning of December. With Paul Millsap (wrist) sidelined through the All-Star break (at minimum), Lyles will likely remain a very relevant fantasy option for at least the next month or so.
