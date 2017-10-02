Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores six points in Nuggets debut

Lyles posted six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors.

Lyles is currently in an open competition to be the Nuggets' backup power forward primarily with the likes of Kenneth Faried and Juan Hernangomez, and he played four more minutes than Hernangomez off the bench Saturday while Faried was held out of the contest. Both Lyles and Hernangomez, however, are likely seen as better fits off the bench as stretch-fours in the Nuggets' offensive game plan and could end up splitting minutes to start the regular season as a result.