Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Second straight double-digit scoring tally
Lyles tallied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
Lyles posted his second straight productive effort off the bench, pacing the second unit in shot attempts in the process. The floor-spacing big man tends to be aggressive on offense when he's out there, and for the last pair of contests, his production has either been comparable or exceeded that of starting power forward Paul Millsap. While a flip-flop of spots on the depth chart remains highly unlikely at present, coach Michael Malone has an enviable situation on his hands with two starting-quality options at the four. Even in his current bench role, Lyles projects to continue logging over 20 minutes on most nights, giving him ample opportunity to produce solid lines the caliber of those he's managed in the last two games.
