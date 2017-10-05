Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Set to start at power forward Wednesday

Lyles will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The Nuggets are set to be without a slew of players Wednesday, which includes frontcourt players such as Paul Millsap (rest), Nikola Jokic (elbow) and Darrell Arthur (knee). That allows Lyles to pick up the start, which is somewhat notable considering he's getting the start over Kenneth Faried, who he's currently battling with for the backup power forward job. Look for Lyles to see an uptick in minutes Wednesday, though Millsap's eventual return will mean a significant blow to his value.