Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Solid in spot start
Lyles managed 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Lyles received a rare turn with the starting five as a result of Paul Millsap getting the night off for rest. The 23-year-old had last scored in double digits back on Feb. 8, which was also the last game his minutes had exceeded the teens. Despite Sunday's opportunity, Lyles is likely to revert back to his modest second-unit role Tuesday versus his old Jazz squad.
