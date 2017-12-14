Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Lyles will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

The Nuggets are getting Nikola Jokic (ankle) back from a six-game layoff, but he'll come off the bench in his return, which opens up a spot in the starting lineup. It was originally expected to be Kenneth Faried, but the Nuggets have now made a last second switch and will go with Lyles instead. That's likely because of back-to-back strong performances from Lyles, who scored 20 and 25 points, respectively, over his last two games off the bench.

