Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Friday
Lyles will get the start at power forward for Friday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Coach Mike Malone indicated prior to the game that he did not like the pairing of Mason Plumlee and Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt, so a change was expected. Lyles will get the opportunity to impress with the starting unit Friday, but it remains to be seen what the team will do going forward.
