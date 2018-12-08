Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Saturday
Lyles will start Saturday against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Paul Millsap (toe) out for an extended period, Lyles is a strong candidate to continue starting at power forward for as long as Millsap is sidelined. In four games seeing 25-plus minutes this season, Lyles has averaged 11.8 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists.
