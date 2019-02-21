Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Status uncertain for Friday
Lyles (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Lyles exited Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, leaving his status up in the air for Friday's game in Dallas. If he's unable to play, Juancho Hernangomez could benefit from an increased role off the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...