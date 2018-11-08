Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Strong shooting in loss
Lyles scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and recorded nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Lyles nearly double-doubled, having one of his best games of the season against a stout defense. The fourth-year big is playing a healthy rotational role that has seen him average 21 minutes per game on the season. With those minutes, Lyles is contributing a career-best 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game and could be worth a look in deeper formats going forward.
