Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Tallies 12 in Wednesday's start
Lyles posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and four steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 122-104 preseason win over the Lakers.
Lyles drew the start at the four in place of the resting Paul Millsap and provided a sampling of the many components of his diverse game. The third-year big man showed off his floor-spacing ability with a trio of treys while also flashing his rebounding chops and playing opportunistic defense. Lyles enjoyed long stretches of starting opportunities over his first two seasons in place of the injury-prone Derrick Favors in Utah, but he projects to be locked in an intense competition with Kenneth Faried for the primary backup job to Paul Millsap during the duration of preseason.
