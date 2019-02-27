Nuggets' Trey Lyles: To remain out Thursday
Lyles (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's game against Utah, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
As was the case leading up to Tuesday's game against the Thunder, the Nuggets have already ruled Lyles out well in advance, which signals that he's likely not overly close to getting back on the floor. The Kentucky product will miss a fourth straight game, with his next chance to play arriving Saturday versus New Orleans.
