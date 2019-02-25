Nuggets' Trey Lyles: To remain out Tuesday
Lyles (hamstring) will remain out Tuesday against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Lyles continues to nurse a hamstring strain, and the fact that Denver is already listing him as "out" well in advance of Tuesday night's game is an indication that he's not overly close to returning. Consider the Kentucky product day-to-day as Thursday's meeting with the Jazz approaches.
