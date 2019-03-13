Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Upgraded to questionable
Lyles (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
A left hamstring strain has prevented the forward from participating in the Nuggets' past nine contests, but there is some optimism surrounding his recovery process, and he might be able to play Thursday. More information could emerge following the team's morning shootaround. If he's deemed active, there's a fair chance he'll be placed on a minutes restriction right out of the gate.
