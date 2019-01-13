Lyles (wrist) was ruled out for Saturday's game at Phoenix, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Lyles was considered questionable with a sprained right wrist but will not be able to play against the Suns. The 23-year-old sustained the injury Thursday and has no official timetable for his return, leaving his status for Sunday against the Trail Blazers in question. Will Barton's (groin) return from injury should help cover Lyles' absence.