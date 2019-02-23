Lyles (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Lyles exited Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury and was initially expected to miss several games. He remains day-to-day but continues to appear to be on track to miss at least another week. As long as he remains out, Mason Plumlee, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig figure to see a slight boost in minutes.