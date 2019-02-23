Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Won't play Sunday
Lyles (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Lyles exited Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury and was initially expected to miss several games. He remains day-to-day but continues to appear to be on track to miss at least another week. As long as he remains out, Mason Plumlee, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig figure to see a slight boost in minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...