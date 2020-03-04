Nuggets' Troy Daniels: Set to join Nuggets
Daniels is finalizing a deal with the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Daniels -- who was waived by the Lakers over the weekend -- is set to join the Nuggets, who had an available roster spot after agreeing to a buyout with Jordan McRae. Across 41 games with Los Angeles this season, Daniels posted averages of 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes.
