Daniels is finalizing a deal with the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Daniels -- who was waived by the Lakers over the weekend -- is set to join the Nuggets, who had an available roster spot after agreeing to a buyout with Jordan McRae. Across 41 games with Los Angeles this season, Daniels posted averages of 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes.