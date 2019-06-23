Cook signed a contract with the Nuggets on Friday, but won't participate in the NBA Summer League due to an ankle injury, Mike Hlas of The Gazette reports.

Cook was able to snag a partially-guaranteed contract after going undrafted out of Iowa, securing an invitation to preseason training camp. The forward won't be able to participate in the NBA Summer League after reportedly sustaining a high ankle sprain during a workout with the Pistons on June 6.