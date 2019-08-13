Nuggets' Tyler Cook: Will be on two-way deal
The Nuggets announced Tuesday that Cook (ankle) signed a two-way contract with the team.
Cook had already signed a contract with the team back in late June, but he wasn't able to participate in summer league due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in pre-draft workouts. Despite that, Cook will officially take up one of the Nuggets' two-way contract slots and be allowed to spend up to 45 days in the NBA during his rookie season.
