Lydon was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Lydon has seen action in just one game for the Nuggets this season, logging a total of two minutes. For that reason, he'll be reassigned to the G-League, where he'll have the chance to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. That said, even when Lydon is recalled, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.

