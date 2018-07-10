Lydon had 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Monday's summer league victory over Milwaukee.

The 2017 first-round pick was rested for the Nuggets' last game, but he returned to the starting five and played 26 minutes. Lydon was a complete non-factor as a rookie, with a torn meniscus in January all but ending his season.