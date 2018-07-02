Lydon (knee) has been participating in 5-on-5 work for the last three weeks, Christian Clark of BSN Denver reports.

Lydon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of January, but after more than five months of rehabilitation, appears to have made a full recovery. The 6-foot-9 forward is listed on the Nuggets' summer league roster, so the assumption is that he's been cleared for in-game settings as well. As long as Lydon gets through summer league without any sort of setback, he should be a full-go for training camp.