Lydon posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Raptors.

The 2017 first-round pick comes to the Summer League after suffering a knee injury that ended his season with Denver's G-League franchise. The Nuggets have a lot of faith in the Syracuse product and if he can put together an impressive training camp, he'll be in the mix for a backup spot in the Nuggets frontcourt.