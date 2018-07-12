Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Grabs 10 rebounds in SL playoff loss
Lydon posted six points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Raptors.
The 2017 first-round pick comes to the Summer League after suffering a knee injury that ended his season with Denver's G-League franchise. The Nuggets have a lot of faith in the Syracuse product and if he can put together an impressive training camp, he'll be in the mix for a backup spot in the Nuggets frontcourt.
