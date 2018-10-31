Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Has third-year option declined
Lydon had his third-year option declined Wednesday, Michael Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Lydon was the 24th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He had his rookie campaign cut short as a result of a torn meniscus in January. Since then, he's apparently not done enough to convince the organization he's worth the investment. As a result, Lydon will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
More News
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Grabs 10 rebounds in LVSL playoff loss•
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Back in starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Set for first game since November•
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Cleared for 5-on-5 work•
-
Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Out four months after knee surgery•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...