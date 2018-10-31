Lydon had his third-year option declined Wednesday, Michael Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Lydon was the 24th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He had his rookie campaign cut short as a result of a torn meniscus in January. Since then, he's apparently not done enough to convince the organization he's worth the investment. As a result, Lydon will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

