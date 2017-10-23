Lydon was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The rookie out of Syracuse wasn't going to be a major part of the rotation, so he'll head to Rio Grande Valley for an opportunity to see starter's minutes, albeit against inferior competition. The Nuggets also assigned Monte Morris and Torrey Craig to the Vipers on Monday.

