Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Out for rest Saturday
Lydon will not play in Saturday's summer league game against the Celtics for rest purposes, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Lydon is coming off meniscus surgery in his left knee, so the team doesn't want to push him too hard in an essentially meaningless summer league game. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Monday against the Bucks.
