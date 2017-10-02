Lydon played just four minutes and grabbed one rebound in Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors.

Lydon was selected 24th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, but with the Nuggets boasting strong frontcourt depth, the rookie struggled to find time on the court Sunday. This is pretty indicative of Lydon's likely rookie season, as while he brings value as an interior defender and floor spacer, Denver simply has too many options in the frontcourt for Lydon to play much of a role early on this year.