Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Recalled from G-League
Lydon was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
It seems unlikely Lydon will take the floor for the Nuggets in their upcoming game Monday -- if he remains at the NBA level for that long -- considering he's played just two minutes for Denver all season. He's seen extended run with the Vipers, however, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per appearance.
