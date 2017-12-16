Lydon was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It seems unlikely Lydon will take the floor for the Nuggets in their upcoming game Monday -- if he remains at the NBA level for that long -- considering he's played just two minutes for Denver all season. He's seen extended run with the Vipers, however, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per appearance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop