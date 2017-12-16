Lydon was recalled from the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

It seems unlikely Lydon will take the floor for the Nuggets in their upcoming game Monday -- if he remains at the NBA level for that long -- considering he's played just two minutes for Denver all season. He's seen extended run with the Vipers, however, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 31.0 minutes per appearance.