Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Ruled out Monday
Lydon (head) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Lydon is currently in concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head during practice. The second-year player out of Syracuse hasn't played more than 10 minutes this season, so his absence shouldn't have much of an effect on the Nuggets' rotation.
