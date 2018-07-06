Lydon (knee) has been cleared to play in the Nuggets' Las Vegas Summer League opener Friday against the Timberwolves, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Lydon, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, made a two-minute cameo off the bench Nov. 20 against the Kings in his NBA debut, which would go down as his only appearance during his rookie season. The power forward out of Syracuse had spent most of the first half of the campaign in the G League before being shut down for good in January after suffering a left knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. Now more than five months removed from the procedure, Lydon has been practicing with the Nuggets over the last couple of weeks and shouldn't face any limitations during the summer league. If he impresses in Las Vegas, Lydon could enter training camp with a realistic shot at competing for a rotation spot with the Nuggets, though he'll face plenty of competition with Paul Millsap, Trey Lyles, Michael Porter and Juancho Hernangomez all offering the ability to stretch the floor at the power-forward spot.