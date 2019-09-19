Zeller and the Nuggets have agreed to a training camp contract, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Zeller has played for four different teams across the past two seasons, spending time with Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Memphis. Across this stretch, he's averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across 16.7 minutes. Given the depth of the Nuggets' roster, it would be surprising if he made the final cut.