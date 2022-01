Cancar (illness) will be available for short 2-3 minute stints for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Cancar's presence, even in short bursts, will be useful to the shorthanded Nuggets. In his past five appearances, he's averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.4 minutes.