Cancar (lower leg) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Cancar received the questionable tag for Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's matchup with the Magic, but he's been cleared to suit up versus the Trail Blazers. Prior to the absence, the 25-year-old averaged 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.2 minutes across Denver's previous five contests.