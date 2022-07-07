Cancar and the Nuggets agreed to a three-year deal with a final-year team option Thursday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Drafted by the Nuggets with the 49th overall pick in 2017, Cancar has seen sparse action with Denver over the past three seasons. Last year, in 11.7 minutes per game across 15 appearances, he averaged 4.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.