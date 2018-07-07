Cancar collected 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 21 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 2018 second-round pick couldn't do much from distance, but he did turn in a solid effort overall. Cancar's scoring total led the Denver second unit, and he was able to make his presence felt on the boards to an extent as well. A floor-spacing big man, Cancar has two years of overseas playing experience under his belt already, but there's little chance he sees playing time at the NBA level in the coming season.